UK's Johnson lands in Saudi Arabia - state news agency
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:28 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.
Johnson is on a visit to the Gulf as part of efforts to secure more oil supplies and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
