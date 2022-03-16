Spain's energy tax cuts could represent 10-12 bln euros in missed revenues

The tax cuts on energy granted in Spain could represent 10 billion to 12 billion euros ($13.18 billion) in missed revenues for the government, if they are extended all through this year Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Governments across Europe have moved to cushion the effect on consumers of gas prices that have soared amid concerns over supply disruptions after Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, invaded Ukraine.

Spain has so far cut value-added tax on energy bills at 10% down from an original 21% and cut a special tax on electricity at 0.5% from 7% and the Budget Minister has said the government is considering cutting taxes on fuels. ($1 = 0.9102 euros)

