Iran's Tasnim shows video of what it says was British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe boarding a plane leaving Tehran
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:56 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Tasnim news showed a video on Wednesday of what it said was British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe boarding a plane leaving Iran.
The video showed a woman dressed in black Iranian Islamic clothes and did not show her face, boarding the aircraft.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Iran
- Islamic
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows
Biden calls 'Ukranians' as 'Iranians' in address to US Congress
Biden flubs during his first State of Union address, calls Ukrainians 'Iranian people'
ANALYSIS-Iranian oil could take months to flow after a nuclear deal
Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands