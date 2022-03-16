Saudi crown prince meets British PM Johnson in Riyadh - SPA
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi press agency SPA said. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also attended the meeting, SPA said, adding that Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership council.
Johnson is on a visit to the Gulf as part of efforts to secure more oil supplies and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
