Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's brother tweets her selfie taken inside plane after leaving Iran
The brother of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe posted on Twitter a selfie of his sister taken inside the plane that is taking her out of Iran.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released on Wednesday, alongside British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri, after years of detention in Iran.
