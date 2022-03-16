Plant-based food industry players meet MoS Food Processing

A delegation of Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) met Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, here and sought the government's support to grow this sector.

The delegation, led by the Association's Executive Director, Sanjay Sethi, briefed the Union Minister on the state of the nascent but rapidly expanding plant-based food sector in India.

Noting that the sector was poised for explosive growth, Sethi sought the Union Minister's guidance and support to turn it into a major industry through policy changes, capacity building, enabling ease of business and other interventions.

The global plant-based food market is expected to reach USD 77.8 billion in 2025, the statement said.

The minister asked PBFIA to have a special meeting with the Ministry to discuss cold chain logistics and explore what can be done to smoothen daily parcel operations between major cities for the industry.

