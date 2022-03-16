Left Menu

Plant-based food industry players meet MoS Food Processing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:54 IST
Plant-based food industry players meet MoS Food Processing
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@GrowPlantBased)
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) met Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, here and sought the government's support to grow this sector.

The delegation, led by the Association's Executive Director, Sanjay Sethi, briefed the Union Minister on the state of the nascent but rapidly expanding plant-based food sector in India.

Noting that the sector was poised for explosive growth, Sethi sought the Union Minister's guidance and support to turn it into a major industry through policy changes, capacity building, enabling ease of business and other interventions.

The global plant-based food market is expected to reach USD 77.8 billion in 2025, the statement said.

The minister asked PBFIA to have a special meeting with the Ministry to discuss cold chain logistics and explore what can be done to smoothen daily parcel operations between major cities for the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022