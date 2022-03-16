Left Menu

Hema Malini urges govt to make resources available for completion of National Mission on Cultural Mapping

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini on Wednesday requested the government to make resources available for completion of National Mission on Cultural Mapping.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:54 IST
Hema Malini urges govt to make resources available for completion of National Mission on Cultural Mapping
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini on Wednesday requested the government to make resources available for completion of National Mission on Cultural Mapping. Speaking in the Lok Sabha today during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, Malini said, "In 2017, Ministry of Culture launched National Mission on Cultural Mapping scheme to collect information on art and artists. As per latest information, this has been closed due to lack of resources. I request the Government of India to make necessary resources available for completion of this scheme."

As per the government data, National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM) was set up by the Ministry of Culture in 2017. The Mission was tasked to compile the data of artists, art forms and geo-location with inputs from Central Ministries, State Governments and art/culture bodies. The Parliament convened for the second leg of the Budget Session on March 14, 2022. The Lok Sabha will not be in session on March 17, 2022 on account of Holi. Proceedings will now resume on Monday, March 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022