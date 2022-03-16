Spain detains yacht thought owned by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin - ministry, police source
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish authorities detained a mega-yacht called "Crescent" docked in the port of Tarragona in Catalonia, the Transport Ministry said on Wednesday, while a police source told Reuters the $600mln vessel was thought to belong to Igor Sechin, the sanctioned chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft. The 135-metre-long yacht, described by specialist publications as one of the biggest in the world, sails under a Caiman Island flag and arrived in Spain from Italy in November 2021, according to monitoring site Marine Traffic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar
Sport-Sporting bodies ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine
U.S. Republican Senator Graham urges Biden to go after Russian energy sector
US says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats for espionage
Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace Kyiv