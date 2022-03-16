Spain detains yacht thought owned by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin - ministry, police source

Spanish authorities detained a mega-yacht called "Crescent" docked in the port of Tarragona in Catalonia, the Transport Ministry said on Wednesday, while a police source told Reuters the $600mln vessel was thought to belong to Igor Sechin, the sanctioned chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft. The 135-metre-long yacht, described by specialist publications as one of the biggest in the world, sails under a Caiman Island flag and arrived in Spain from Italy in November 2021, according to monitoring site Marine Traffic.

