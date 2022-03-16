New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL90 2ND LDALL-PB-MANN Won't waste a single day, Mann promises Punjab after being sworn in as CM SBS Nagar: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took oath Wednesday as Punjab chief minister at a ceremony thronged by tens of thousands of people in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s village, where he promised to fight unemployment and corruption in the state.

DEL54 PB-MANN-PROFILE Bhagwant Mann: Now CM, former comedian gets down to serious business Chandigarh: From a comedian to Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann has seen a phenomenal rise in a political career of just over a decade.

DES26 PB-MANN-CHARGE Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assumes office Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat here.

DES38 PB-AAP-PROTEM SPEAKER AAP MLA Inderbir Nijjar is Protem Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Chandigarh: AAP's newly-elected MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar was sworn in as Protem Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

DEL25 PB-LD SIDHU-RESIGN Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party’s Punjab chief.

DES31 UP-POLLS-AKHILESH Samajwadi Party scored moral victory over BJP in UP polls: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his outfit scored a moral victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as it is ''expanding'' while the BJP has ''shrunk'', apparently referring to the number of seats bagged by his party. DES18 UP-SP-CASE SP leaders, supporters booked for obstructing govt vehicles outside counting centre in Ballia Ballia (UP): A case has been registered against 11 Samajwadi Party members and 60 other ''unnamed'' people for allegedly forcibly stopping government vehicles near the gate of a counting centre here on March 9, police said on Wednesday. DES12 UP-LD CLASH 4 killed, as many hurt in clash over land dispute in UP's Amethi Amethi (UP): Four people, including a former village head, were killed and as many injured in a violent clash over a land dispute here, police said on Wednesday. LGD24 UP-COURT-SCHOOLS Allahabad HC asks UP govt to reconsider ban on fee hike in private schools Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider the ban on fee hike in private schools.

DES35 HR-ASSEMBLY-CROP LOSS Soon, Haryana govt to allow farmers upload online details of crop damage Chandigarh: Haryana farmers will soon be able to upload online the details of the damage caused to their crops by weather-related incidents.

DES16 UKD-DISASTER-EXPERTS Chamoli tragedy: System to track seismological data could've saved 'hundreds of lives', says expert Dehradun: A robust system to continuously monitor seismological data could have helped save hundreds of lives in the glacial disaster in Chamoli district on February 7 last year, an expert said on Wednesday.

DES29 UKD-TIGER-CENSUS Tiger census trends show rise in their population:Official Rishikesh (U'khand): Tiger census trends show a steady rise in the population of the animal in Uttarakhand, according to a senior forest officer.

DES17 RJ-ASSEMBLY-MLA Cong MLA gets into heated argument with Rajasthan Assembly Speaker over supplementary question Jaipur: A heated argument broke out between a ruling party MLA and Rajasthan Assembly speaker over asking a supplementary question during the Question Hour on Wednesday.

DES42 RJ-MINISTER-BJP 'The Kashmir Files' used to divert people's attention from issues: Raj minister Jaipur: Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is diverting people’s attention from issues like inflation and unemployment by using the movie, ''The Kashmir Files''.

