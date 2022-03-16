France unveils plan to mitigate Russia sanctions impact
French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday unveiled measures to help households, companies, farmers and fishermen mitigate the impact on the French economy of sanctions against Russia. "We have to prepare for a long crisis", Castex told a news conference.
The war in Ukraine has accentuated in particular a rise in prices of energy and other commodities, including wheat, that could weigh on French households and the economy.
