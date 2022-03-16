France wants to end Russia gas and oil imports by 2027-PM Castex
French Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference on Wednesday that France wanted to end its imports of Russian gas and oil by 2027.
As part of that effort, the country will boost its LNG import capacity, he said.
