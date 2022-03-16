Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:18 IST
Peak power demand can cross 200 GW in March: R K Singh
Power Minister R K Singh on Wednesday said electricity demand can beat all previous records and cross the 200 GW mark in March itself in view of soaring temperatures.

Asked whether the all-time high of peak power demand met of 200 GW can be breached this month itself amid the early onset of summer, Singh said, ''Yes it can.'' Singh was speaking to reporters at the ELECRAMA event organised by IEEMA in the capital.

The peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day was recorded at 200.57 GW on July 7, 2021.

According to power ministry data, peak power demand met stood at 197.01 GW on March 15. This is the highest peak power demand met during March 1 to 15.

Peak power demand met was 170.16 GW in March 2020 and 185.89 GW in March 2021. Addressing the event, Singh said, ''Government is committed towards achieving its energy transmission goals and it would require support from all section of the industry.'' He said renewable energy capacity of 68 GW is under installation and additional 27 GW is under tendering process. The minister also exhorted the electricals industry to expand its manufacturing base to meet the growing demand.

