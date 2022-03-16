Gorakhpur zoo gets 2 rhinos from Assam

Two rhinos arrived at the Shaheed Ashfa Qullah Khan Zoo here from Assam on Wednesday, officials said.

They said the rhinos -- Har and Gauri -- will be a Holi gift from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the zoo visitors. The Gorakhpur zoo will celebrate its first anniversary on March 27. The rhinos were brought in separate trucks. Their caretakers also accompanied them from Guwahati. Zoo director H Raja Mohan said the visitors will be able to see the rhinos after the completion of the quarantine period and the chief minister is likely to be present at the programme. A seven-member Gorakhpur zoo team, including wild life specialist Yogesh Singh, had gone to Assam on Friday to bring the rhinos. PTI CORR ABN SRY

