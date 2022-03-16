UK's Johnson says Saudi Arabia understands need to stabilise oil markets
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was an understanding in Saudi Arabia of the need to ensure stability in global oil and gas markets, following a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Asked by a reporter if Saudi Arabia would increase output to tackle soaring crude oil prices, he replied: "I think you'd need to talk to the Saudis about that. But I think there was an understanding of the need to ensure stability in global oil markets and gas markets," he said.
"A strong global economy, a strong UK economy ... is very much in the interests of the oil-producing countries as well."
