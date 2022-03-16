Left Menu

UK's Johnson says Saudi Arabia understands need to stabilise oil markets

But I think there was an understanding of the need to ensure stability in global oil markets and gas markets," he said. "A strong global economy, a strong UK economy ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:42 IST
UK's Johnson says Saudi Arabia understands need to stabilise oil markets
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was an understanding in Saudi Arabia of the need to ensure stability in global oil and gas markets, following a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Asked by a reporter if Saudi Arabia would increase output to tackle soaring crude oil prices, he replied: "I think you'd need to talk to the Saudis about that. But I think there was an understanding of the need to ensure stability in global oil markets and gas markets," he said.

"A strong global economy, a strong UK economy ... is very much in the interests of the oil-producing countries as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

