Greece to extend financial relief amidst soaring energy prices- PM
Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns, pushing retail gasoline and diesel prices to record highs in many countries across the world last week. "The measures will target the most vulnerable," Mitsotakis said in a televised address, adding that the new package will cost 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion).
Greece will extend financial aid to alleviate consumers suffering from soaring energy costs, a trend exacerbated by sanctions imposed against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.
Benchmark wholesale European gas prices rose more than 300% last year, pushing up the cost of electricity and gas. Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns, pushing retail gasoline and diesel prices to record highs in many countries across the world last week.
"The measures will target the most vulnerable," Mitsotakis said in a televised address, adding that the new package will cost 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion).
