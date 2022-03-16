Greek PM pledges financial relief from soaring energy costs

Greece will extend financial aid to relieve consumers suffering from soaring energy costs exacerbated by sanctions against Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Benchmark wholesale European gas prices surged by more than 300% last year, pushing up the cost of electricity and gas. Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns, pushing retail gasoline and diesel prices to record highs in many countries last week. With soaring fuel prices hitting food and housing costs, Greece's annual consumer inflation hit 7.2% last month, a 25-year high.

Since September, Greece has already spent 2.5 billion euros in power and gas bill subsidies to support households, businesses and farmers. Mitsotakis said the new package, which will cost 1.1 billion euros, will include further power bill subsidies and a fuel rebate to help some 3 million vulnerable households with annual income up to 30,000 euros.

"I feel the difficulties, the anxiety when households open their power bills, when they look at prices of supermarket shelf items or the fuel pump meter," Mitsotakis said in a televised address. "We need to take action," he said, adding that ministers would detail the relief measures on Thursday.

Greece's largest labour union GSEE, which represents more than 2.5 million workers, said on Wednesday it has proposed a 13% increase of the monthly gross minimum wage to 751 euros, due to soaring inflation. The conservative government increased the minimum wage by 2% to 663 euros in January and Mitsotakis has promised a second, larger increase from May 1.

GSEE's labour institute said nearly half of the people who earn the minimum wage are materially deprived. Mitsotakis and the prime ministers of Italy, Spain, and Portugal will convene in Rome on Friday to discus energy issues ahead of a regular summit of European Union leaders. ($1 = 0.9093 euros)

