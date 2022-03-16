Lebanon cabinet approves electricity reform plan -Al Jadeed TV

Lebanon's cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to reform and restructure the electricity sector, a main condition of Western donors and the World Bank to provide financing for regional deals to increase the country's power supply. Al Jadeed TV reported that the cabinet had endorsed the plan with amendments from a previous version, including the creation of an electricity regulatory authority in 2022 rather than in 2023, another step demanded by the World Bank.

Energy Minister Walid Fayad could not be reached for comment.

