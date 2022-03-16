Left Menu

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:30 IST
Yemen Houthis welcome talks with Saudi-led coalition but in a neutral country -statement
Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday it would welcome talks with the Saudi-led coalition but the venue should be a neutral country, including some Gulf states, and that lifting restrictions on Yemeni ports and Sanaa airport should be a priority.

"It is neither logical, nor fair that the host of the talks is also the sponsor of war and blockade," the group said in a statement.

The Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was considering inviting the Houthis and other Yemeni parties for consultations in Riyadh this month, two Gulf officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

