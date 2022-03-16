Left Menu

Centre yet to pay GST dues of Rs 26,000 crore to Maharashtra: Minister

The Union government has not yet paid GST dues of Rs 26,000 crore to Maharashtra and if the state gets this money it would be very helpful, Minister of State for Finance Shambhuraj Desai told the state Legislative Council on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:34 IST
Centre yet to pay GST dues of Rs 26,000 crore to Maharashtra: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has not yet paid GST dues of Rs 26,000 crore to Maharashtra and if the state gets this money it would be very helpful, Minister of State for Finance Shambhuraj Desai told the state Legislative Council on Wednesday. Responding to a discussion on the Budget in the upper house, Desai said the payment of Goods and Services Tax dues by the Centre was pending since 2019. ''If the Union government pays the dues on time, it would be helpful for the state to address other issues,'' he said. He also claimed that the state government has succeeded in checking ''financial leakages'' in some schemes. Maharashtra is expecting investments totalling Rs 4 lakh crore from 98 Memorandums of Understandings in the last two years, the minister further said. The state government's earnings have actually gone up because it slashed the excise duty on liquor, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022