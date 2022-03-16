Left Menu

Entrepreneur known as MBA Chaiwala says he is inspired by PM Modi's Vocal for Local initiative

If you want to do something different and have determination, it is always possible. This was made a reality by none other than the 22-year-old Prafull Billore, famous as MBA chai wala who belongs to Dhar village of Madhya Pradesh but currently resides in Ahmedabad. His business has touched an annual turnover of crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:50 IST
Prafull Billore. Image Credit: ANI
If you want to do something different and have determination, it is always possible. This was made a reality by none other than the 22-year-old Prafull Billore, famous as MBA chai wala who belongs to Dhar village of Madhya Pradesh but currently resides in Ahmedabad. His business has touched an annual turnover of crores. "I am highly inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local and he is the first Prime Minister who has talked about the welfare of the country", said the young entrepreneur.

Talking to ANI, Prafull Billore said that his aim in life was to become independent by raising his own business. Initially, it was quite difficult to sustain the business as well as to get a job of his choice but he always wanted to give something back to society. "I never wanted to be a customer but a creator", said the young entrepreneur, adding that very soon, the idea of tea came to his mind. "You should try to sell whatever comes to your mind. Initially, difficulties may come your way. Many people kill years in the same profession but they do not get success and so, I started selling special tea", said the young businessman.

He further said that if anything innovative comes to your mind, you should start doing that. He also said that a person can start any business if he perseveres. The struggle may extend up to years but finally, it does not matter. "You can easily get food items from Amazon Zomato but it does not mean that you will get everything easily in life. You can get fame in 15 minutes through social media but life's struggle is never like this," he said.

Praful also says that no work is small or big and one has to become "abnormal" in order to get success in life. It does not matter if an MBA is selling tea. (ANI)

