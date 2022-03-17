UK says Johnson agreed with Saudi Arabia to work on stable energy markets

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to work together to ensure stable energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and to boost trade, defence and security cooperation.

"The Prime Minister and Crown Prince agreed to collaborate to maintain stability in the energy market and continue the transition to renewable and clean technology," a spokesperson for Johnson said in a statement after he visited Saudi Arabia.

"The Prime Minister praised progress against Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, including on women's empowerment and employment, but raised the UK's concerns about ongoing human rights issues," the spokesperson added.

