U.S. awards contracts for 30 mln barrels of crude oil sales from strategic reserve

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 02:40 IST
The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday that it had awarded contracts for 30 million barrels of crude oil put up for sale from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

A total of 13 companies submitted 109 bids for evaluation, and contracts were awarded to seven companies, including 16.06 million barrels to Marathon Petroleum, 1.27 million barrels to Chevron Corp, 2.55 million barrels to Motiva Enterprises, 4.2 million barrels to Phillips 66 , and 4.75 million barrels to Valero Marketing and Supply, the department said https://bit.ly/3wa7nf2 in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

