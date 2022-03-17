Left Menu

Panama seeks review of U.S. trade pact, flags certain farm goods

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 17-03-2022 06:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 06:39 IST
Panama on Wednesday said it had requested a review of the terms and conditions of a trade agreement in place with the United States since 2012.

The Central American country is seeking dialogue to protect its local production of rice, milk products, chicken and pork, the government said in a statement.

