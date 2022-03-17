Left Menu

Japan's Renesas halts chip production at three plants after quake

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:01 IST
Japan's Renesas halts chip production at three plants after quake
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Thursday that it had temporarily halted production at two semiconductor plants and partially stopped output at a third following a powerful quake in northeast Japan yesterday.

Among them is its advanced Naka plant in Ibaraki prefecture, which supplies chips to auto companies around the world that have already had to to curb output because of chip shortages.

Renesas did not say when production would restart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022