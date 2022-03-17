Russia conducting 'anti-cartel' checks at sugar producers as prices leap -FAS

Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) on Thursday said it was conducting "anti-cartel" inspections at major sugar producers in light of a sharp increase in sugar prices and a shortage of supply on the market.

Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to its highest since late 2015 as of March 11, with the weakening rouble in response to events in Ukraine and unprecedented sanctions against Moscow sending prices soaring.

