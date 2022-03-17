Left Menu

Spain's govt plans to create new special tax on electric utilities

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:33 IST
Yolanda Diaz Image Credit: Twitter (@Yolanda_Diaz_)
  • Spain

The Spanish government is planning to levy a new special tax on the profits made by utilities on rising electricity prices, Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Thursday.

"We have clear proposals like an extraordinary tax on large electric utilities," she said in an interview on local radio station RNE.

Prices of power and gas in Spain have contributed to pushing the 12-month inflation rate to a three-decade high and boosted the bottom lines of power utilities such as Ibedrola, Endesa, and Naturgy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

