The United Arab Emirates plans to begin talks with Australia about a trade agreement, officials from the two countries said on Thursday, as the oil-rich Gulf nation seeks to bolster its role as a Middle East business hub. A bilateral free trade agreement of this sort would be the first for Australia in the Middle East, Australia's Trade Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement on his official website, adding that the UAE is his country's largest trade and investment partner in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:53 IST
UAE, Australia plan to begin bilateral trade talks - officials
Dan Tehan Image Credit: Twitter (@DanTehanWannon)

The United Arab Emirates plans to begin talks with Australia about a trade agreement, officials from the two countries said on Thursday, as the oil-rich Gulf nation seeks to bolster its role as a Middle East business hub.

"We are moving quickly to boost bilateral trade with our global allies as we embrace a fast-changing world," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Twitter.

In 2020, bilateral trade stood at $6.8 billion and two-way investments at $16 billion. A Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE would be "an important building block to a subsequent potential free trade agreement with the wider Gulf Cooperation Council," Tehan said, referring to a six-member oil-rich group that also gathers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

In 2020, bilateral trade stood at $6.8 billion and two-way investments at $16 billion. A Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE would be "an important building block to a subsequent potential free trade agreement with the wider Gulf Cooperation Council," Tehan said, referring to a six-member oil-rich group that also gathers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

The UAE signed a CEPA with India, its second-largest trade partner, in February, and officials expect to finalize soon bilateral negotiations with Israel and Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

