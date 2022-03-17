UAE keen to cooperate with Russia on energy security, says UAE minister
The United Arab Emirates is keen to cooperate with Russia on improving global energy security, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in Moscow on Thursday.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn a raft of Western sanctions and disrupted global energy markets, putting a spotlight on Gulf energy exporters, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as consumers look for supplies to replace Russian oil. In his televised comments, the minister said the UAE was planning to discuss the crises in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq during his delegation's visit to Russia.
