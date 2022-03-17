OILSEEDS PRICES

OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1600.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. - Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1900.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1560.00 Refined Palm Oil 1520.00 Soyabean Ref. 1545.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1540.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1510.00 Copra white 1540.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1400.00 Linseed 2000.00 Castor Comm. 1475.00 F.S.G. 1485.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1465.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 41000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 37000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 28000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soya meal 48% 61565.00 Castor Extr. 13450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8000.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8800.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 10200.00 Gr Javas 70/80 10100.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 10100.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5900.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9600.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9200.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8900.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8600.00 Sunflower Seed 6300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8600.00 Castorseed Bombay 7225.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

