Priest held for sexually assaulting minor in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

A priest has been arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The accused has been identified as Pondson John connected with St Mary's Syrian Orthodox Church.

The alleged incident happened on March 12 and 13. The Class 12 student was taken for counselling to the priest.

According to Police, the Class 12 student in her complaint said that the priest misbehaved with her when she went for counselling on March 12 and 13. The police have registered a case under sections 3,4,7 and 8 of the POCSO Act. (ANI)

