Left Menu

Vikas EcoTech sees improvement in bottom line with lower energy cost

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:33 IST
Vikas EcoTech sees improvement in bottom line with lower energy cost
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

High-end specialty chemicals and polymers producer Vikas EcoTech expects an improvement in its bottom line in the coming quarters as its solar power capacity will help reduce energy cost by around 33 percent, the company said on Thursday.

The New Delhi-based company is increasing its solar power generating capacity by 172 Kwp to 462 Kwp at its facilities at Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan by investing Rs 1.05 crore.

The increased solar power capacity will help cut costs by more than half a percentage point and improve the bottom line, the company said in a statement.

The company's power cost is around Rs 1.8 crore per annum, and the solar capacity will help it save Rs 50 lakh per annum, it said.

Power generated by the solar system is relayed to the local grid and the same is deducted from the electricity bill by the distribution company, it explained.

The company, which targets electrically self-sufficient manufacturing units by 2025, had reported a revenue of Rs 75.69 crore in the October-December quarter of 2021.

Shares of the company rose by 4.12 per cent to Rs 6.06 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022