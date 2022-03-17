Left Menu

Swedish FSA warns interest rates could rise in wake of war

The war in Ukraine could lead to higher interest rates in Sweden which could pressure highly indebted home owners and companies, the head of the Swedish financial watchdog said on Thursday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Sweden

The war in Ukraine could lead to higher interest rates in Sweden which could pressure highly indebted home owners and companies, the head of the Swedish financial watchdog said on Thursday. Sweden has little direct exposure to Ukraine and Russia and is not heavily dependent on Russian oil or gas. However, Russia's invasion has led to higher energy and commodity prices and Swedish consumer prices rose 4.5% in January, way above the Riksbank's 2% target.

Erik Thedeen, Director-General at Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority, said global financial markets were for the most part functioning well but that price pressure was mounting. "If the conflict becomes protracted and inflationary pressures rise further, it can lead to higher interest rates. This would put pressure on highly leveraged households and commercial real estate companies in Sweden," he said in a statement.

"For households, it is wise to ensure that they have margins and to take into account that interest rates may rise in the future," he said. Home prices in Sweden rose 10.5% in January compared to a year earlier, according to the HOX index.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

