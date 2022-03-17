Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Wild elephants trample 2 women to death

In another incident, Sabina Bai 30 was killed in an attack by a herd of elephants when she was sleeping in her house in Chhatasarai village.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:46 IST
Chhattisgarh: Wild elephants trample 2 women to death
A visual of the dead elephant Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a forest official said on Thursday.

Around four elephants entered Chikhlapani village under Kapu forest range late Tuesday night and attacked Injori Bai (70) and her family members while they were sleeping in their hut, he said.

The woman died while the other family members managed to escape, the official said. In another incident, Sabina Bai (30) was killed in an attack by a herd of elephants when she was sleeping in her house in Chhatasarai village. Her husband ran away and got saved, he said.

The kin of the deceased have been given an initial relief amount of Rs 25,000 each, the official said, adding the remaining compensation will be disbursed after the completion of due formalities. The thick forested northern of Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts, has witnessed several incidents of human-elephant conflict in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022