Chhattisgarh: Wild elephants trample 2 women to death

Two women were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a forest official said on Thursday.

Around four elephants entered Chikhlapani village under Kapu forest range late Tuesday night and attacked Injori Bai (70) and her family members while they were sleeping in their hut, he said.

The woman died while the other family members managed to escape, the official said. In another incident, Sabina Bai (30) was killed in an attack by a herd of elephants when she was sleeping in her house in Chhatasarai village. Her husband ran away and got saved, he said.

The kin of the deceased have been given an initial relief amount of Rs 25,000 each, the official said, adding the remaining compensation will be disbursed after the completion of due formalities. The thick forested northern of Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts, has witnessed several incidents of human-elephant conflict in the past.

