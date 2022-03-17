India to study sanctions impact for a payment mechanism with Russia
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022
India will study the impact of western sanctions against Russia while devising a payment mechanism to settle its trade with Moscow, India's finance ministry spokesperson said.
Arindam Bagchi said India imports the bulk of its oil needs and is always exploring all possibilities in the global energy markets.
