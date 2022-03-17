Left Menu

Finland to ease farmers' liquidity crisis with 300 million euros

Finland's government is to direct 300 million euros ($331 million) to Finnish farmers facing an "acute liquidity crisis" caused by high inflation and rising energy prices due to the war in Ukraine, finance minister Annika Saarikko said on Thursday.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:44 IST
Finland to ease farmers' liquidity crisis with 300 million euros
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland's government is to direct 300 million euros ($331 million) to Finnish farmers facing an "acute liquidity crisis" caused by high inflation and rising energy prices due to the war in Ukraine, finance minister Annika Saarikko said on Thursday. "Farmers are out of cash at a time when they need to buy fertilisers, seeds and livestock feed every day," Saarikko told reporters, referring to the approaching spring farming season.

Saarikko said she expected the European Union to decide by next week if the bloc's rules could be loosened to allow higher subsidies to be paid to farmers under existing support schemes, otherwise Finland would introduce a new national crisis support mechanism. "The state is committed to a totality of 300 million euros which will be given predominantly in direct support to farms," Saarikko said.

Without detailing amounts, Saarikko added the government also plans to boost defence spending and is looking into ways of supporting the transport sector, which is also struggling with rising energy costs. Neighbouring Sweden on Monday said it would cut fuel taxes to ease high prices.

"In my opinion the state's part in the short term is to handle the acute liquidity crisis which stems from rising energy prices so that we can come out of this without losing profitable farms," Saarikko said. ($1 = 0.9060 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022