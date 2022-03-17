US STOCKS-Wall St set to dip after Fed-driven rally

U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Thursday as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance in the face of surging inflation, while keeping a wary eye on developments around the Ukraine crisis.

Signs of progress in talks to end what Russia calls "a special military operation" had helped global stocks surge this week, but the Kremlin said there was no deal yet. The S&P 500 closed up more than 2% on Wednesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied almost 4%, after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected and forecast equivalent hikes at every meeting this year.

"There are lot of things in there (Fed statement) that actually should have prevented this relief in stock markets, so in that sense, I think it was a bit overdone," said Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank. "The main thing at the moment is still the negotiations between the Ukrainians and the Russians. It remains to be seen whether the optimism regarding any peace agreement is overdone."

Shares of big banks slipped in premarket trading, with JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup falling 0.5% each. The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to near two-year lows in the wake of the Fed trimming its economic growth forecasts. Tesla Inc fell 1.1% to lead losses among megacap growth stocks following a report the electric-car maker delayed a more than $1 billion offering of bonds backed by leases on its electric vehicles.

Energy shares rose, as oil prices climbed 4% amid warnings of supply shortages due to a shut-in of Russian oil supplies. Occidental Petroleum led the gains, up 4.1%. The S&P 500 energy sector - which has gained 27.8% so far in 2022 on soaring crude prices - logged its fourth straight day of declines in the previous session.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 140 points, or 0.41%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 20.5 points, or 0.47%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 93.25 points, or 0.67%. Meanwhile, data showed weekly jobless claims fell last week as demand for labor remained strong, positioning the economy for another month of solid job gains.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose after closing at its lowest level since Feb. 18 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc rose 2.8% after the IT consulting firm forecast upbeat third-quarter revenue even as it warned of impact to operations if the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates.

Ralph Lauren Corp gained 3.9% after JP Morgan upgraded the affordable luxury apparel maker's stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)