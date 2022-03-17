Left Menu

Portugal asks Brussels for permission to cut fuel tax as price soar

Even if Brussels gives Portugal permission to lower VAT, the country would not be able to do it straight away because it needs approval in parliament, which is not fully operational as the new government has not been sworn in yet due to voters abroad having to cast their ballots a second time.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:54 IST
Portugal asks Brussels for permission to cut fuel tax as price soar
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal has asked the European Commission for permission to lower the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel to tackle a record spike in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said on Thursday. Siza Vieira said Portugal wanted to cut VAT to 13% from the current maximum rate of 23% due to the increase in crude prices felt worldwide after the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

"That would mean a significant reduction in the final price paid by the consumer," Siza Vieira told RTP television. Portugal introduced last week a mechanism to return to consumers the additional revenues it collects due to the rise in oil prices by cutting a special tax on fuels known as ISP.

However, this mechanism only marginally alleviates fuel costs, as taxes currently account for about 50% of gasoline and diesel retail prices. Even if Brussels gives Portugal permission to lower VAT, the country would not be able to do it straight away because it needs approval in parliament, which is not fully operational as the new government has not been sworn in yet due to voters abroad having to cast their ballots a second time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022