Left Menu

Tripura Budget 2022-23 focuses on infra development, well-being of underprivileged: CM

Todays Budget is aimed at fulfilling Modijis dream as it focuses on growth, infrastructure development and welfare of the underprivileged sections of the society, he stated.Deb said the Budget for 2022-23 has predicted that gross state domestic product GSDP will be around 13.28 per cent in the next financial year as against 12.16 per cent in the current fiscal.It means capital expenditure will increase by double to boost the wheel of growth and infrastructure development, he noted.The chief minister maintained that enhancement of social pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 was another landmark Budget decision.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:45 IST
Tripura Budget 2022-23 focuses on infra development, well-being of underprivileged: CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday hailed the Rs 26,892.67 crore Budget tabled in the Assembly for the year 2022-23 as one that ''focuses on infrastructure development and wellbeing of the state's underprivileged population''.

He pointed out that the Budget proposed to incur capital expenditure of Rs 5,285 crore during 2022-23, up from Rs 2,651 crore in the current fiscal.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dreaming of making India Atmanirbhar. Today's Budget is aimed at fulfilling Modiji's dream as it focuses on growth, infrastructure development and welfare of the underprivileged sections of the society,'' he stated.

Deb said the Budget for 2022-23 has predicted that gross state domestic product (GSDP) will be around 13.28 per cent in the next financial year as against 12.16 per cent in the current fiscal.

''It means capital expenditure will increase by double to boost the wheel of growth and infrastructure development,'' he noted.

The chief minister maintained that enhancement of social pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 was another landmark Budget decision. ''For this, the government will have to spend an extra amount of Rs 400- Rs 450 crore annually. The move will benefit 3.81 lakh poor families,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022