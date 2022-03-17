Left Menu

DMK extends support to nationwide strike on March 28-29

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:51 IST
DMK extends support to nationwide strike on March 28-29
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday extended support to the two-day nationwide strike later this month, called for by various trade unions against the Centre's policies.

DMK General Secretary and state Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said various trade unions including the party-backed Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) had met DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and requested for support to the strike, slated for March 28 and 29.

In a party release, Duraimurugan said ''every action taken by the Central BJP and its policies not only impede states' rights but also that of workers' welfare.'' The DMK will extend its total support to the strike, he said and asked party workers and others to involve themselves in the protest and make it a grand success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022