J-K: IGP Kashmir flags off Bharat Darshan tour-2022

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar IPS on Thursday flagged off the seven-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour of a group of youth at District Police Office Budgam. According to a press release issued from district police, the tour has been organised by District Police Budgam under Civic Action Programme (CAP).

While interacting with the participating youth, IGP (K) wished them a happy and safe journey and advised them to avail the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical places and other modern marvels of India. Kumar emphasised that the youth should move out, meet people and see how beautiful and diverse our country is.

He further added that the Bharat Darshan tour will help youth develop a better understanding of the world at large and thus become responsible citizens. The group will visit Delhi and Chennai. The special part of the tour is the entire trip will be covered by air. The tour will be completed in 6 days and 6 nights. Only AC hotels and AC coaches will be provided to the touring group for accommodation and sight seeing respectively.

In Delhi, the group will have a city tour including visits to different historical sites, monuments, and parks. In Chennai, apart from the city tour, there will be a trip to Mahabalipuram a UNESCO Heritage Site, the release said. The group will also visit the Snake Park and famous beaches including Marina Beach in Chennai, it added further. (ANI)

