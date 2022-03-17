Didiza to work closely with King-elect Prince Misuzulu

Agriculture, Land reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, says she is looking forward to working closely with His Majesty, King-elect Prince Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini, to improve the lives of ordinary people living under the Ingonyama Trust-held land.

Didiza made the remarks following Prince Zulu's recognition as the King of AmaZulu by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This follows the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu in March 2021, and the subsequent passing away of the Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in April 2021.

In terms of the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act No.3KZ of 1994, Ingonyama is the sole trustee of the trust, which is administered -- subject to the provision of this Act by the Ingonyama, assisted by the board established in terms of section 2A of the same Act -- to administer the trust-held land for the benefit, material welfare and social well-being of the members of tribes and communities recognised by the Act.

"This legal recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa marks an important era for the Zulu nation, the people who live under the Ingonyama Trust Land, as well as the finalisation of the appointment of the Ingonyama Trust Board, which is currently underway," Didiza said in a statement on Thursday.

Didiza has, on behalf of the department and the Ingonyama Trust Board, conveyed her warm wishes to His Majesty and the entire Zulu Royal family for this milestone, which "will certainly be of benefit to the Zulu nation".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)