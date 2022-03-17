Left Menu

Amit Shah on J-K visit from tomorrow, to participate in CRPF Raising Day on March 19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir where he will preside as chief guest for the CRPF Raising Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:47 IST
Amit Shah on J-K visit from tomorrow, to participate in CRPF Raising Day on March 19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir where he will preside as chief guest for the CRPF Raising Day. Shah will be participating in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on March 19 in Jammu.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital. According to sources, the Union Home Minister will review the security ahead of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections.

Meanwhile, this is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days. On March 19, 1950, then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF after the CRPF Act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name. The CRPF was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022