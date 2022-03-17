People perform Holika Dahan in Amritsar, Delhi, many other places

Ahead of Holi, people on Thursday performed Holika Dahan, a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil, in Amritsar and many other places across the country. In Delhi, people performed Holika Dahan in Gol Market area.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a function on the occasion of Holika Dahan in Gorakhpur. Adityanath while interacting with locals said people have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards as the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a historic win in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term.

"People have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards itself. I want to thank you for choosing a government that ensures law and order. This election showed that truth will always triumph," he told media persons. In the visuals, he was seen distributing sweets and chocolates among the children who came to greet him.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)