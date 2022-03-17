EU says dependence on fossil fuels is funding Russian 'war chest'
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:33 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union's dependence on Russian fossil fuels is financing Russia's "war chest", the bloc's environment policy chief said on Thursday.
"I don't need to go deep into our dependency on fossil fuels, and how many billions every year we pay to Russian war chest," EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told a news conference in Brussels.
"The less we're dependent, the better it is for us," he said, referring to Europe's reliance on energy from Russia, which provides 40% of the bloc's gas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- The European Union's
- Russia
- Russian
- Europe
- Virginijus Sinkevicius
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources
WRAPUP-Apple, Ford other big American brands join corporate wave shunning Russia
Ukraine taps U.S. law firm Covington to press Russia claim at U.N. court
U.S. to ban Russian flights from American airspace, officials say