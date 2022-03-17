Tripura to get its first digital museum, Rs 40 cr allocated

Tripura has allocated Rs 40 crore to set up the state's first digital museum. The historic Pushpabanta palace, also the old governor's house will be converted into a museum named after Maharaja Bir Birendra Kishore Manikya, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said while presenting the state budget proposals for the financial year 2022-23.

"Puhspabanta Palace, the erstwhile Governor House will be developed as Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre with a project cost of Rs 40 crore. It will have a combination of both physical and digital components, thus making it one of the first digital museums in the country", said Dev Varma. Pushpabanta Palace is a historic palace built by the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, in which Rabindra Nath Tagore used to stay during his visit to Tripura, according to historians.

The five-day budget session of the Tripura assembly began on Thursday. This will be the last Budget of the BJP-IPFT government before the State goes to Assembly polls early next year to elect all 60 members of the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

