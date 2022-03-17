Left Menu

Goa Governor greets people of state on Holi

Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday conveyed his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the colourful occasion of Holi.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:56 IST
Goa Governor greets people of state on Holi
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday conveyed his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the colourful occasion of Holi. In his message, Governor Pillai said, "The festival of Holi celebrated with great fanfare and gaiety signifies a new beginning and rejuvenation. It is celebrated all over the county irrespective of region, religion, caste, community or gender. It is a festival that promotes harmony, mutual understanding, social solidarity and national integrity. Each time we celebrate this festival, it manifests the strengthening of the principle of unity in the diversity and the secular fabric of our country."

"While celebrating Holi this year, let us all bear in mind to remain safe and healthy. May this joyous festival of colour bring renewed peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of Goa," the Governor said. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022