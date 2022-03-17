Goa Governor greets people of state on Holi

Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday conveyed his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the colourful occasion of Holi. In his message, Governor Pillai said, "The festival of Holi celebrated with great fanfare and gaiety signifies a new beginning and rejuvenation. It is celebrated all over the county irrespective of region, religion, caste, community or gender. It is a festival that promotes harmony, mutual understanding, social solidarity and national integrity. Each time we celebrate this festival, it manifests the strengthening of the principle of unity in the diversity and the secular fabric of our country."

"While celebrating Holi this year, let us all bear in mind to remain safe and healthy. May this joyous festival of colour bring renewed peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of Goa," the Governor said. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)