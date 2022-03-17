Left Menu

France's Macron : State should take a greater stake in EDF

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:01 IST
France's Macron : State should take a greater stake in EDF
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The French state, which already owns over 80% of power giant EDF should further reinforce its capital position in the utility, President Emmanuel Macron told journalists on Thursday as he presented his programme for re-election.

Debt-laden EDF, whose share price plunged in recent months, is charged by Macron's government with building six next-generation EPR reactors, requiring several billion euros in investment. Shares in EDF on the Paris stock exchange closed up 5.1% on Thursday evening.

Asked by a journalist if he planned to nationalise EDF if re-elected, Macron said: "On some assets the state will have to accumulate its capital and this will, moreover, go together with a broader reform of the leading French power producer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022