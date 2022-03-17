France's Macron : State should take a greater stake in EDF
- Country:
- France
The French state, which already owns over 80% of power giant EDF should further reinforce its capital position in the utility, President Emmanuel Macron told journalists on Thursday as he presented his programme for re-election.
Debt-laden EDF, whose share price plunged in recent months, is charged by Macron's government with building six next-generation EPR reactors, requiring several billion euros in investment. Shares in EDF on the Paris stock exchange closed up 5.1% on Thursday evening.
Asked by a journalist if he planned to nationalise EDF if re-elected, Macron said: "On some assets the state will have to accumulate its capital and this will, moreover, go together with a broader reform of the leading French power producer."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chloe shows off no-fuss winter styles at Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian now legally single from Kanye West; Dior kicks off Paris Fashion Week with survival thrust and more
Dior rebuilds historic Paris address into sprawling flagship, museum
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 For Paris Match, LCI And Sud Radio
Dior rebuilds historic Paris address into sprawling flagship, museum