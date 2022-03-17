Two Indian nationals detained at IGI Airport, 250 riflescopes recovered

As many as 250 riflescopes were recovered from the baggage of two Indian nationals who were detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday. Both the accused had arrived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight.

Riflescope is a restricted item for import and attracts action under the Arms Act. Further investigations into the case are ongoing. (ANI)

