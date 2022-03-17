Left Menu

Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla along with arms and ammunition.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:20 IST
Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla along with arms and ammunition. Acting on specific information regarding the movement of anti-national elements in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Jammu and Police and CRPF in the said area.

During search operations, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF was arrested by the joint search party. He has been identified as Waseem Ahmed War. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one hand grenade, two AK-47 Magazines, and 20 live rounds were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kunzer. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

