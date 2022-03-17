Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla along with arms and ammunition. Acting on specific information regarding the movement of anti-national elements in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Jammu and Police and CRPF in the said area.

During search operations, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF was arrested by the joint search party. He has been identified as Waseem Ahmed War. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one hand grenade, two AK-47 Magazines, and 20 live rounds were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kunzer. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

