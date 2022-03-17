MP's Bandhavgarh National Park to be closed for tourists on Holi

The Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district will remain closed for tourists on Holi, according to BS Annigeri, the tiger reserve's field director on Thursday.

"Tourism to remain closed on March 18 in the Bandhavgarh National Park, Umaria district, on the occasion of Holi," said Annigeri.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. (ANI)

